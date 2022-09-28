UrduPoint.com

17 Dead In China Restaurant Fire: Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

17 dead in China restaurant fire: authorities

Beijing, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :A fire at a restaurant in northeastern China on Wednesday killed 17 people and injured three, according to local authorities.

The blaze broke out at 12:40 pm (0440 GMT) in an eatery in the city of Changchun, the local government said in a statement posted on the Weibo social media platform.

Firefighters "rushed to the scene" and completed search and rescue work by 3 pm, the statement said.

"The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment while posthumous care for the victims is being carried out," it added.

Authorities said the cause of the incident is under investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Fire China Social Media Changchun Government

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of You ..

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of Young Diplomats from OIC Countrie ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

Vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

2 hours ago
 World cannot save the planet unless US, China work ..

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

3 hours ago
 World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.