UrduPoint.com

17 Dead In Southern Ukraine Strikes, After Russia Quits Snake Island

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2022 | 11:40 AM

17 dead in southern Ukraine strikes, after Russia quits Snake Island

Kyiv, Ukraine, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :At least 17 people were killed and dozens wounded Friday in missile strikes on Ukraine's Odessa region, a day after Russian troops abandoned positions on a strategic island in a major setback to the Kremlin's invasion.

The news came after NATO leaders wrapped up a summit in Madrid, with US President Joe Biden announcing $800 million in new weapons for Ukraine.

"We are going to stick with Ukraine, and all of the alliance are going to stick with Ukraine, as long as it takes to make sure they are not defeated by Russia," he said.

But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov compared surging diplomatic tensions to the Cold War, telling reporters: "As far as an Iron Curtain is concerned, essentially it is already descending... The process has begun." There was a glimmer of hope however, when Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who visited Moscow on Thursday after a trip to Kyiv, said he had given Russian President Vladimir Putin a message from their Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Neither side has revealed what was in the note.

Hours after the summit ended, missiles were fired at an apartment building and recreation centre in the southern region of Odessa, a strategic flashpoint that is home to Ukraine's historic port city of the same name.

The nine-storey apartment building was partially destroyed, leaving 14 people dead and 30 wounded, including several children, the emergency services said.

Three people, including a child, were killed and one wounded in the attack on the recreation centre, they said.

The strikes, in the Bilgorod-Dnistrovsky district, were launched by aircraft that flew in from the Black Sea, said Odessa military administration spokesman Sergiy Bratchuk.

"The worst case scenario played out and two strategic aircraft came to the Odessa region," he said in a tv interview, adding they had fired "very heavy and very powerful" missiles.

Bratchuk urged people not to post online information about the rescue operation.

Related Topics

Dead Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Madrid Same Odessa Alliance Joko Widodo Post TV All From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 694 fresh Covid-19 cases in the p ..

Pakistan reports 694 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

15 minutes ago
 Recounting of votes for Punjab CM: PTI challenges ..

Recounting of votes for Punjab CM: PTI challenges LHC verdict before SC

25 minutes ago
 Petrol per litre price reaches historic high of Rs ..

Petrol per litre price reaches historic high of Rs248.78

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st July 2022

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges enhanced c ..

Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges enhanced capacity-building of scientists ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.