UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Dead In Thailand Bus-train Collision

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

17 dead in Thailand bus-train collision

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 17 passengers were killed and more than dozen injured on Sunday when a bus collided with a train in Thailand, officials said.

The bus passengers were on their way to a temple in Cha Choeng Sao province -- two hours from the capital Bangkok -- for a ceremony to mark the end of Buddhist Lent, said a district police chief.

"The death toll we have so far is 17," he said, adding that the accident occurred around 8 am (0100 GMT).

Provincial governor Maitree Tritilanond told reporters that so far about 29 people were injured.

Early images by rescue workers showed gnarled metal and debris, with bodies lying by the train tracks and people's belongings scattered.

The bus was overturned on its side, the top of it ripped off, and rescue workers said a crane was needed to lift it.

The number of casualties and injured is expected to rise.

Such deadly accidents are common in Thailand, which regularly tops lists of the world's most lethal roads, with speeding, drunk driving and weak law enforcement all contributing factors.

According to a 2018 report by the World Health Organization, Thailand has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the world.

Though a majority of the victims are motorcyclists, bus crashes involving groups of tourists and migrant labourers often grab headlines.

In March 2018, at least 18 people were killed and dozens wounded when a bus carrying people returning from holiday in northeastern Thailand swerved off the road and smashed into a tree.

Related Topics

Accident Injured World Police Thailand Governor Road Traffic Bangkok Temple March Sunday 2018 All From Top

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.93 million, d ..

9 hours ago

International Humanitarian City, International Fed ..

9 hours ago

Severe Flooding in Vietnam Leaves 5 People Dead, 6 ..

9 hours ago

Ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a positi ..

9 hours ago

De Bruyne tips England to shine at Euros, World Cu ..

9 hours ago

Celebrities lead TED global call to act on climate ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.