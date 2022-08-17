UrduPoint.com

17 Dead In Turkish Raids On Syria Border Posts: Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 01:30 AM

17 dead in Turkish raids on Syria border posts: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Turkish air strikes on Syria border posts run by regime forces killed 17 fighters on Tuesday, according to a war monitor, prompting the Damascus government to threaten retaliation.

"Seventeen fighters were killed in Turkish air strikes that hit several Syrian regime outposts... near the Turkish border," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It did not specify if the victims were affiliated with the government or Kurdish forces.

The strikes took place near the Kurdish-held town of Kobane, the site of overnight clashes between Turkish forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Kurdish forces also struck inside Turkish territory overnight, killing one soldier, Turkey's defence ministry said.

"Thirteen terrorists were neutralised" in retaliatory attacks by Ankara inside Syria, the ministry said, adding that operations in the region were ongoing.

Turkey has launched a series of cross-border offensives targeting Kurdish forces and the Islamic State group since 2016. Regime forces have deployed in areas controlled by Kurdish fighters near the border with Turkey as part of agreements intended to stem a fresh Turkish operation.

Turkey has fervently opposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, backing rebels calling for his removal and opening its doors to refugees.

But last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for reconciliation between the Syrian government and the opposition.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Damascus Ankara SITE Border 2016 Government Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

1 hour ago
 Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

1 hour ago
 EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Pres ..

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

1 hour ago
 Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 ru ..

Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI

1 hour ago
 Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals ..

Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals: Bilal Kayani

1 hour ago
 Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim ..

Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim gold

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.