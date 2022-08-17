17 dead in Turkish raids on Syria border posts: monitor

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Turkish air strikes on Syria border posts run by regime forces killed 17 fighters on Tuesday, according to a war monitor, prompting the Damascus government to threaten retaliation.

"Seventeen fighters were killed in Turkish air strikes that hit several Syrian regime outposts... near the Turkish border," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It did not specify if the victims were affiliated with the government or Kurdish forces.

The strikes took place near the Kurdish-held town of Kobane, the site of overnight clashes between Turkish forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Kurdish forces also struck inside Turkish territory overnight, killing one soldier, Turkey's defence ministry said.

"Thirteen terrorists were neutralised" in retaliatory attacks by Ankara inside Syria, the ministry said, adding that operations in the region were ongoing.

Turkey has launched a series of cross-border offensives targeting Kurdish forces and the Islamic State group since 2016. Regime forces have deployed in areas controlled by Kurdish fighters near the border with Turkey as part of agreements intended to stem a fresh Turkish operation.

Turkey has fervently opposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, backing rebels calling for his removal and opening its doors to refugees.

But last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for reconciliation between the Syrian government and the opposition.