17 Injured In Northwest China Quake Discharged From Hospital

Thu 27th May 2021

17 injured in northwest China quake discharged from hospital

XINING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Seventeen people injured in a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in northwest China's Qinghai Province were discharged from hospital by Thursday morning, local authorities said.

The earthquake, which jolted Maduo County of the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture at 2:04 a.m.

Saturday, left 19 people injured, according to the Qinghai provincial emergency management department.

The quake also disrupted the lives of over 32,000 residents from 26 townships in Golog and the Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and the National food and Strategic Reserves Administration have sent quake relief materials, including tents, overcoats, quilts, folding beds and heating devices to the quake-hit region.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

