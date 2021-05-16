UrduPoint.com
17 Killed In Israeli Strikes On Gaza Sunday: Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

17 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Sunday: authorities

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Israeli air strikes on Gaza killed 17 Palestinians Sunday, raising the death toll in the crowded coastal enclave since bombardments escalated last Monday to 174, Gaza's health ministry said.

Among the people killed are 47 children, it said. In Israel, 10 people have been killed in total, with barrages of rockets fired from Gaza.

