UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Missing After Russian Fishing Boat Sinks In Arctic

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

17 missing after Russian fishing boat sinks in Arctic

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Seventeen people were missing and two others rescued after a Russian fishing boat sank in the Barents Sea, Russian media reported on Monday.

The fishing boat, the Onega, sank near the Novoya Zemlya archipelago with 19 people on board, local news outlets reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The ministry attributed the incident to the formation of too much ice on the vessel.A search and rescue operation is underway, but aircraft has yet to be sent due to bad weather conditions.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Onega Media

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz pictures with glass of steel storms i ..

5 minutes ago

Trade with African countries reaches $ 4.18 billio ..

24 minutes ago

Honduras to Receive Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Ap ..

4 minutes ago

Gunmen kill 5 in central Nigeria attacks

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

4 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses deep concern over deteriorating ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.