17 New Species Discovered At Chinese World Heritage Site

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

17 new species discovered at Chinese world heritage site

GUIYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Since 2018, a total of 17 new species have been discovered at Mount Fanjingshan in southwest China's Guizhou Province, according to local authorities.

Fanjingshan has continuously strengthened resource investigation and biodiversity research, and comprehensively promoted species protection.

The new species include 10 spiders, one longicorn, two small mammals and four plants, said Li Haibo, an official with the management bureau of the Fanjingshan National Nature Reserve.

Since 2018, the reserve has served as a hub for scientific research and related activities, attracting over 2,400 experts and scholars. Data shows that Fanjingshan is home to 3,117 animals and 4,783 plants.

