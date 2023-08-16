Open Menu

17 Niger Soldiers Killed, 20 Injured In Ambush By Suspected Terrorists

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

KANO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :At least 17 Niger army soldiers were killed and 20 others were injured in an ambush in a suspected terrorist attack, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Niger Armed Forces soldiers were ambushed on Tuesday while traveling between Boni and Torodi near Koutougou, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that 20 soldiers were wounded, six of them seriously, and were evacuated to the capital Niamey.

The ministry said approximately 100 terrorists were neutralized and 50 motorcycles were destroyed during a military operation launched in response to the ambush. A search operation is still underway, it added. The government has expressed condolences to the families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

