17 People Missing After Fishing Boat Sinks In Barents Sea: News Agencies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:10 AM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Seventeen people were missing Monday and two were rescued after a Russian fishing boat, the Onega, sank in the Barents Sea, the emergencies ministry said.
"The crew consisted of 19 people. Two people were rescued," the emergencies ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.