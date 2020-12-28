UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 People Missing After Fishing Boat Sinks In Barents Sea: News Agencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

17 people missing after fishing boat sinks in Barents Sea: news agencies

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Seventeen people were missing Monday and two were rescued after a Russian fishing boat, the Onega, sank in the Barents Sea, the emergencies ministry said.

"The crew consisted of 19 people. Two people were rescued," the emergencies ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

Related Topics

Russia Onega

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 December 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

10 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to form ‘Gover ..

11 hours ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 14th batch o ..

11 hours ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes participants to Duba ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.