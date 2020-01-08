UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

170 Passengers On Ukrainian Plane That Crashed In Tehran: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:50 AM

170 passengers on Ukrainian plane that crashed in Tehran: report

Tehran, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :A Ukrainian plane that crashed Wednesday shortly after take-off in Tehran was carrying 170 passengers, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

The Boeing 737 had left Tehran's international airport bound for Kiev, the agency said, adding that 10 ambulances were sent to the crash site.

Related Topics

Iran Isna Tehran Kiev SITE Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

29 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Dubai Council’s first ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

10 hours ago

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

10 hours ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

11 hours ago

Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.