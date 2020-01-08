170 Passengers On Ukrainian Plane That Crashed In Tehran: Report
Tehran, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :A Ukrainian plane that crashed Wednesday shortly after take-off in Tehran was carrying 170 passengers, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported.
The Boeing 737 had left Tehran's international airport bound for Kiev, the agency said, adding that 10 ambulances were sent to the crash site.