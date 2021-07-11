UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

176 Turtles, 20 Dolphins Reported Dead After X-Press Pearl Ship Fire In Sri Lanka

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

176 turtles, 20 dolphins reported dead after X-Press Pearl ship fire in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :-- The Sri Lankan government has said that 176 turtles, four whales, and 20 dolphins had died and washed ashore on Sri Lankan beaches up to July 7 as a result of the burning of the X-Press Pearl container ship in May, local media reported here Sunday.

Sri Lanka's Ports and Shipping Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena told the parliament on Friday the Government Analyst and Veterinary Research Institute were conducting investigations to ascertain the cause of the marine animals' death.

Wildlife department officials said the dead marine animals had washed ashore on beaches from the southern to western coast of the country in recent weeks.

The X-Press Pearl container ship flying the flag of Singapore was carrying 1,486 containers with 25 tons of nitric acid and several other chemicals and cosmetics from the port of Hazira, India on May 15. The vessel sent out a distress call while being close to the Colombo Port on May 20, and soon caught fire.

Related Topics

India Dead Fire Parliament Died Singapore Colombo May July Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

1 minute ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

2 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

3 hours ago

Masdar City developed ‘smart garden’ teaches k ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.