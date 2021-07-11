176 turtles, 20 dolphins reported dead after X-Press Pearl ship fire in Sri Lanka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :-- The Sri Lankan government has said that 176 turtles, four whales, and 20 dolphins had died and washed ashore on Sri Lankan beaches up to July 7 as a result of the burning of the X-Press Pearl container ship in May, local media reported here Sunday.

Sri Lanka's Ports and Shipping Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena told the parliament on Friday the Government Analyst and Veterinary Research Institute were conducting investigations to ascertain the cause of the marine animals' death.

Wildlife department officials said the dead marine animals had washed ashore on beaches from the southern to western coast of the country in recent weeks.

The X-Press Pearl container ship flying the flag of Singapore was carrying 1,486 containers with 25 tons of nitric acid and several other chemicals and cosmetics from the port of Hazira, India on May 15. The vessel sent out a distress call while being close to the Colombo Port on May 20, and soon caught fire.