17th Aalmi Urdu Conference features book launch of Notable Authors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) On the third day of the ongoing 17th Aalmi urdu Conference 2024, at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi a total of 13 books were launched. One of the books featured in the "Punjabi adab o Saqafat" session was "Habib Jalib Bahesiyat Punjabi poet" by Tauqeer Chughtai. Mahboob Zafar and Ghazanfar Hashmi moderated the session.

The session began with the launch of Sonobar Nazir's book "Khayalon Ki Art Gallery," a collection of stories. Haris Khaliq, while commenting on Sonobar Nazir’s book, mentioned that he did not read it merely just as a collection of stories but as a narrative of society's history. He appreciated how Sonobar Nazir, through his writing, not only uncovered societal issues but also suggested brief solutions. Sonobar Nazir said that his aim was to incorporate the element of storytelling in his columns. He added that all the stories in the book are true, with a touch of fiction. The book also includes some research collections.

The session also featured the launch of Abid Rashid's book "Khair-ul-Anam," a collection of naats. Shadab Ehsani commented on the book, stating that Abid Rashid has been nurturing the light of Naat in Chicago. The book contains 50 naats, salams, and hymns. Abid Rashid, discussing his book, mentioned that while there are many organizations in the U.S. focusing on Milad, his Naat organization was established in Chicago with Allah’s blessings. In April of this year, they hosted a Naat conference attended by Naat scholars from around the world.

He expressed that his book "Khair-ul-Anam" is a reward from Allah.

Naeem Sameer’s poetry collection "Rhythm" was also part of the book launch. Hameeda Shaheen, in her review, praised Naeem Sameer’s awareness and consciousness regarding language, which made his poetry collection outstanding. She also mentioned that the book "Rhythm" includes themes of love. Naeem Sameer presented some verses from his collection, which were highly appreciated by the audience.

The event also included the launch of Nasira Zuberi’s book "Be-Mousami Khwahishen." Kashif Rizvi, commenting on the book, appreciated Nasira Zuberi for skillfully using Punjabi, Hindi, and English words in her ghazals. The book also includes free verse and prose poems. Nasira Zuberi recited some of her verses to the audience, receiving applause.

The session also featured the launch of Sabir Zafar’s poetry collection "Main Ek Sawal Ka Khala Hoon." Zia-ul-Hassan, while commenting on the collection, mentioned that the book is a combination of 'I' and 'You' in which 'I' feels a sense of melancholy. He further added that Sabir Zafar highlighted the feeling of dying before death in his book.

Iqbal Khurshid discussed Rifat Hayat's novel "Rolak," while Iqbal Khurshid's own book "Fiction se Mukammal" was analyzed by Irfan Javed. Shakeel Khan spoke about Ali Hassan Sajjid's book "Karachi ki Tareekhi Imaratain," and Tawqeer Chughtai highlighted Javed Saba's "Abhi Tanhai Namukammal Hai." Additionally, Abbas Tabish delved into Shafqat Nagmi's novel "Saat Janam."