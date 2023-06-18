Gaziantep, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The 17th Saudi relief airplane arrived Saturday at Gaziantep Airport in the Republic of Türkiye, carrying 90 tons of medical materials.

The aid is part of the Saudi relief airlift dispatched by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to help the victims of earthquakes in Syria and Türkiye under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The aid embodies the noble humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.