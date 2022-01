Sorong, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 18 people were killed in clashes between two groups in the town of Sorong in Indonesia's West Papua province, police said Tuesday.

"The clash broke out last night (Monday) at 11 pm. It was a prolonged conflict from a clash on Saturday," Sorong police chief Ary Nyoto Setiawan said in a statement.