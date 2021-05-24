UrduPoint.com
18 Injured In 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake In China's Qinghai

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

18 injured in 7.4 magnitude earthquake in China's Qinghai

XINING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :A 7.4 magnitude earthquake that hit northwest China's Qinghai Province early Saturday has left 18 injured and disrupted the lives of over 32,000 local residents, authorities said on Monday.

Among the injured, 17 had been treated and discharged from hospital by 8 a.m. Monday, said Li Jun, an official with the provincial department of emergency management, at a press conference.

One victim remains in hospital and is receiving treatment.

The earthquake jolted Maduo County of the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture at 2:04 a.m. Saturday. The county is located over 4,000 meters above sea level.

More than 32,000 people from 26 townships in Golog and the Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture were affected.

Tents have been set up as temporary schools in Maduo County, and elementary and high schools resumed classes on Monday. Power and water supplies are available at makeshift shelters.

The central and provincial governments have allocated 69 million Yuan (10.7 million U.S. Dollars) for earthquake relief, and distributed materials including coal and heating devices.

Traffic on all major roads leading to the affected area has resumed as of Monday morning, according to the provincial department of transport.

