18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China martial arts school

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 18 people were killed and 16 injured when a fire broke out at a martial arts school in central China in the early hours of Friday, according to a local government statement.

The manager of the centre in rural Zhecheng county, Henan province, was arrested by police, the statement said. Local media reported that most of the victims were boarding students, aged from seven to 16.