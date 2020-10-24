18 killed in IS attack at Afghan education centre

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :A suicide bomber struck near an education centre in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 18 people in an attack claimed by the extremist Islamic State that rocked the conflict-wracked country.

Violence on the ground has spiked in recent weeks despite the Taliban and the Afghan government holding peace talks in Qatar to end the country's grinding war.

The suicide attack, which also left 57 wounded, happened in the late afternoon at the centre in a western district of Kabul, which offers training and higher education courses.

"A suicide bomber wanted to enter the education centre," interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said in a statement.

"But he was identified by the centre's guards, after which he detonated his explosives in an alley." He confirmed the attack had killed 18 people and wounded 57.

The extremist Islamic State group subsequently claimed responsibility for the attack.

A suicide bomber "set off towards a gathering... in Kabul, where he detonated his explosives jacket" in the crowd, IS said in a statement posted on its social media channels.

Witness Ali Reza said the blast sent dust and smoke swirling all around him.

"I was standing about 100 metres from the centre when a big blast knocked me down," said Reza, who had gone to hospital with his cousin, who was wounded in the blast.

"Dust and smoke were all around me. All those killed and wounded were students who wanted to enter the centre."Residents later gathered at the site where pools of dried blood could be seen where the bomber had detonated his explosives-laden vest.

Residents in several districts of western Kabul belong to the minority Shiite Hazara community, and are often targeted by Sunni extremists of IS.