UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Killed In IS Attack At Afghan Education Centre

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 10:10 PM

18 killed in IS attack at Afghan education centre

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :A suicide bomber struck near an education centre in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 18 people in an attack claimed by the extremist Islamic State that rocked the conflict-wracked country.

Violence on the ground has spiked in recent weeks despite the Taliban and the Afghan government holding peace talks in Qatar to end the country's grinding war.

The suicide attack, which also left 57 wounded, happened in the late afternoon at the centre in a western district of Kabul, which offers training and higher education courses.

"A suicide bomber wanted to enter the education centre," interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said in a statement.

"But he was identified by the centre's guards, after which he detonated his explosives in an alley." He confirmed the attack had killed 18 people and wounded 57.

The extremist Islamic State group subsequently claimed responsibility for the attack.

A suicide bomber "set off towards a gathering... in Kabul, where he detonated his explosives jacket" in the crowd, IS said in a statement posted on its social media channels.

Witness Ali Reza said the blast sent dust and smoke swirling all around him.

"I was standing about 100 metres from the centre when a big blast knocked me down," said Reza, who had gone to hospital with his cousin, who was wounded in the blast.

"Dust and smoke were all around me. All those killed and wounded were students who wanted to enter the centre."Residents later gathered at the site where pools of dried blood could be seen where the bomber had detonated his explosives-laden vest.

Residents in several districts of western Kabul belong to the minority Shiite Hazara community, and are often targeted by Sunni extremists of IS.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Suicide Attack Interior Ministry Education Minority Social Media Suicide Qatar SITE All From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

2 hours ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

2 hours ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

3 hours ago

EPA mobilises ‘Emergency Fund’ to support publ ..

4 hours ago

President of Comoros receives President of Global ..

4 hours ago

Cabinet issues resolutions on Insurance Authority, ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.