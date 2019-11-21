UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Militants Killed By Burkina Faso Police

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:20 AM

18 militants killed by Burkina Faso police

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Burkina Faso authorities said 18 "terrorists" were killed when they attempted to attack a police base in the north of the country, where security services have been struggling to quell a rising militant revolt.

"The attackers were repulsed thanks to a prompt response," police said in a statement after Wednesday's assault in Arbinda, Soum Province.

One police officer was killed and seven officers were injured, the statement added.

Weapons, motorcycles and GPS equipment belonging to the militants were recovered from the scene.

It comes after the Burkina Faso army said it had killed 32 "terrorists" last week in two operations in the north of the impoverished and politically fragile Sahel country.

The country's badly equipped, poorly trained and underfunded security forces have been unable to stem militant violence, which has intensified throughout 2019 to become almost daily.

Attacks have been claimed by a range of militant groups, including Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

The Sahel region, including Burkina Faso's neighbours Mali and Niger, has been afflicted by the violence despite the presence of the regional G5 Sahel force as well as troops from the US and former colonial power France.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Militants Army Police France Mali Burkina Faso Niger 2019 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

9 hours ago

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US S ..

9 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

9 hours ago

Sweden Robbed Assange of Chance to Clear Name Desp ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister urges int'l community to make India ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.