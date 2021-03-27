UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

180 Countries Commit At UN To Equitable Vaccine Access

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 09:00 AM

180 countries commit at UN to equitable vaccine access

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Some 180 of the 193 UN members have committed to ensuring equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, the United Nations said Friday.

"We are deeply concerned that despite international agreements, initiatives, and general declarations, distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is still uneven worldwide, both among and within countries," said the political declaration, initiated by Lebanon.

Noting that many countries do not yet have access to vaccines, the signatories "stress the need for global solidarity and multilateral cooperation to increase vaccines production and distribution, on regional and global levels.

" The UN-backed Covax initiative to help poorer countries access Covid-19 jabs is the "appropriate mechanism" for ensuring "fair access to vaccines for all," the text said.

The signatories "actively encourage further sharing of vaccine doses from all countries in a position to do so, to low and middle-income countries and others countries in need."By Friday, the document had not gained the support of countries including North Korea, Myanmar, Benin, Burundi, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Syria and the Seychelles.

The Vatican and Palestine, which have observer status, also had not yet signed the declaration.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Palestine Myanmar Burundi Benin Sudan Seychelles North Korea Lebanon Central African Republic All From

Recent Stories

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

8 hours ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

8 hours ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

8 hours ago

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..

8 hours ago

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.