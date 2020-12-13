UrduPoint.com
181 Pakistani Exhibitors Start Online Business At China-South Asia Online Expo In Kunming, China

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 02:10 PM

181 Pakistani exhibitors start online business at China-South Asia Online Expo in Kunming, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Around 181 Pakistani online exhibitors are participating in the everlasting China-South Asia Online Expo 2020 kicked off in Kunming, Yunnan province of China.

Among them, there are a lot of Pakistani food companies, which were uncommon in the Kunming expo before, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Sunday.

Without the limitation of space, the display of commodities this year becomes more varied. There are also exhibitors displaying fresh seafood products, which were never seen on the offline expo before.

"Online expo has more potential. In the offline exhibition, I cannot display all of my products, while the online expo gives me opportunities to show more," said Farooq Ahmed, a Pakistani exhibitor of a clothes company.

Farooq informed that one disadvantage of online expo is that people can copy others' products or make fake products more easily.

"Exhibitors in Pakistan may find it hard to participate in the online expo if they have no contact with the organizer.

I heard that our commercial counselor in Beijing was making efforts to inviting more Pakistani exhibitors to participate", Farooq said.

The official website of the online expo showed that 181 Pakistani online exhibitors participate in the online expo. Among them, there were a lot of Pakistani food companies, which were uncommon in the Kunming expo before.

"The organizer is also asking me whether I am interested in online business." Farooq told us that it was expected that the organizers would help the exhibitors to open the online business in China after the expo. "Cooperating with JD.com, we have developed a digital platform for this online expo with the functions of exhibiting, negotiating and trading," said Zhao Ruijun, head of the Department of Commerce of Yunnan Province.

"After the expo, the platform will keep providing online services for the exhibitors." It is worth mentioning that his year, free online booths were provided to all exhibitors.

