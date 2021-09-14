UrduPoint.com

184 Illegal Migrants Rescued Off Libyan Coast

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

184 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Monday said that 184 illegal migrants were rescued off Libya's coast and returned to western Libya.

"184 persons were returned this evening to the Oil Refinery point in Azzawiya. Among them were 12 women and 6 children," UNHCR tweeted.

"UNHCR & partner IRC were present at the disembarkation and provided humanitarian assistance and medical aid to all survivors," UNHCR said.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of its leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.

So far this year, a total of 23,601 illegal migrants have been rescued, while hundreds of others died or went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Related Topics

Oil Died Libya Women All UNHCR

Recent Stories

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties ..

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties in diverse fields

1 minute ago
 &#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citiz ..

&#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citizens contributions

9 minutes ago
 75,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

75,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

9 minutes ago
 Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu Dhabi in December

9 minutes ago
 Africa&#039;s influential leaders to address Globa ..

Africa&#039;s influential leaders to address Global Business Forum Africa 2021 i ..

23 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Triathlon Para Championshi ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Triathlon Para Championships

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.