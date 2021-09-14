184 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Monday said that 184 illegal migrants were rescued off Libya's coast and returned to western Libya.

"184 persons were returned this evening to the Oil Refinery point in Azzawiya. Among them were 12 women and 6 children," UNHCR tweeted.

"UNHCR & partner IRC were present at the disembarkation and provided humanitarian assistance and medical aid to all survivors," UNHCR said.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of its leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.

So far this year, a total of 23,601 illegal migrants have been rescued, while hundreds of others died or went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route, according to the International Organization for Migration.