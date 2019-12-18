UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18th-century Jewish Cemetery Desecrated In Slovakia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

18th-century Jewish cemetery desecrated in Slovakia

Bratislava, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Vandals have desecrated dozens of graves in a 18th-century Jewish cemetery in northern Slovakia, local officials said Tuesday, denouncing the "barbaric act".

Fifty-nine gravestones including some dating back 200 years were pushed over in the town of Namestovo, the cemetery's general manager Karol Kurtulik said.

"When I discovered this, my legs went weak. It's a barbaric act," he told AFP, warning of increasing spread of anti-Semitism through "fake news and online conspiracy theories".

Local police said they had launched a criminal probe into the incident, which caused at least 50,000 Euros ($ 55,700) in damages.

Kurtulik said efforts were under way to help raise funds.

"Many locals but also people from across Slovakia have contacted me offering to help," he added.

Some 105,000 Slovakian Jews, or 77 percent of the Jewish population in the country, were killed during World War II.

Only around 5,000 Jews live in Slovakia today, according to the Central Union of Jewish Communities in Bratislava.

Related Topics

Police Bratislava Slovakia Criminals World War Jew From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 December 2019

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

JIAT Team in Yemen refutes allegations by internat ..

9 hours ago

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

11 hours ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

11 hours ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.