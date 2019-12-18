18th-century Jewish cemetery desecrated in Slovakia

Bratislava, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Vandals have desecrated dozens of graves in a 18th-century Jewish cemetery in northern Slovakia, local officials said Tuesday, denouncing the "barbaric act".

Fifty-nine gravestones including some dating back 200 years were pushed over in the town of Namestovo, the cemetery's general manager Karol Kurtulik said.

"When I discovered this, my legs went weak. It's a barbaric act," he told AFP, warning of increasing spread of anti-Semitism through "fake news and online conspiracy theories".

Local police said they had launched a criminal probe into the incident, which caused at least 50,000 Euros ($ 55,700) in damages.

Kurtulik said efforts were under way to help raise funds.

"Many locals but also people from across Slovakia have contacted me offering to help," he added.

Some 105,000 Slovakian Jews, or 77 percent of the Jewish population in the country, were killed during World War II.

Only around 5,000 Jews live in Slovakia today, according to the Central Union of Jewish Communities in Bratislava.