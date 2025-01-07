18th Death Anniversary Of Syed Zafar Ali Shah Kazmi To Be Observed On Jan 12
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 10:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) 18th death anniversary of renowned artist, poet and former Director Sindh Museum Syed Zafar Ali Shah Kazmi will be observed on 12th January 2025 (Sunday).
According to a press release issued y Zafar Kazmi memorial committee, on the occasion a floral wreath will be laid on the grave of Kazmi at Sindh Museum and fateha will also offered by writers, intellectuals and poets.
The first exhibition of his paintings was held at Bhitshah in 1958 and another the following year during the Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. His first exhibition outside Pakistan was held at the Birmingham museum and art gallery in 1979. In 1978-79, Kazmi did his post-graduate in Museology from England.
He was nominated for an archaeology award in the 80's by the governments of France and Pakistan. He received the Sindh award in 1985 at Tharparkar Mela and the lifetime achievement award in 1997 from the children magazine "Nat Khat". In 1999, he was given the Latif award by the Sindh culture department.
The late Kazmi served first as assistant director and later as director of the Sindh Museum. Earlier he had served as a teacher in the Institute of education, University of Sindh, and Jamshoro.
He was responsible for the interior decoration of the Shamsul Ulema Daudpota library, Hyderabad, Bhitshah Jo Bagh and the Sindh Madressa Museum and Gallery. He breathed his last on 12th January 2007
