Open Menu

18th Death Anniversary Of Syed Zafar Ali Shah Kazmi To Be Observed On Jan 12

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 10:20 PM

18th Death anniversary of Syed Zafar Ali Shah Kazmi to be observed on Jan 12

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) 18th death anniversary of renowned artist, poet and former Director Sindh Museum Syed Zafar Ali Shah Kazmi will be observed on 12th January 2025 (Sunday).

According to a press release issued y Zafar Kazmi memorial committee, on the occasion a floral wreath will be laid on the grave of Kazmi at Sindh Museum and fateha will also offered by writers, intellectuals and poets.

The first exhibition of his paintings was held at Bhitshah in 1958 and another the following year during the Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. His first exhibition outside Pakistan was held at the Birmingham museum and art gallery in 1979. In 1978-79, Kazmi did his post-graduate in Museology from England.

He was nominated for an archaeology award in the 80's by the governments of France and Pakistan. He received the Sindh award in 1985 at Tharparkar Mela and the lifetime achievement award in 1997 from the children magazine "Nat Khat". In 1999, he was given the Latif award by the Sindh culture department.

The late Kazmi served first as assistant director and later as director of the Sindh Museum. Earlier he had served as a teacher in the Institute of education, University of Sindh, and Jamshoro.

He was responsible for the interior decoration of the Shamsul Ulema Daudpota library, Hyderabad, Bhitshah Jo Bagh and the Sindh Madressa Museum and Gallery. He breathed his last on 12th January 2007

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Education France Hyderabad Birmingham Jamshoro Tharparkar Bagh January Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Is ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel

10 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education announces schedule for relea ..

Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..

40 minutes ago
 Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional ..

Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region thro ..

Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2 ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUP ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT

2 hours ago
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, ..

‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service

2 hours ago
 Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th confer ..

Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai

2 hours ago
 DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone

DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone

2 hours ago
 Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, susta ..

Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-pri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..

2 hours ago
 DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic A ..

DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous