UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18th Int'l Plastics, Packaging Industry Virtual Exhibition From Oct 26

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

18th Int'l plastics, packaging industry virtual exhibition from Oct 26

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :China's Zhejiang Province will organize a virtual exhibition of plastics and packing industry and online business to business meetings of the Chinese manufacturers and suppliers with Pakistani buyers from October 26 to 29.

The exhibition will be co-organized by Zhejiang Times International Exhibition Service Co., Ltd. and CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Supported by Obortunity Consulting in Pakistan, the expo will see top manufacturers from Zhejiang province showcasing their latest range of products to buyers from Pakistan.

There will be more than 50 exhibitors from multiple segments of plastics and packaging industry.

The expo targets the plastics and packaging industry of Pakistan. The broad segments are: food industry, building and construction materials industry, and auto parts and components industry.

The range of products has been selected keeping in mind the requirements of the Pakistani market.

The pandemic has created an environment where business needs to be innovative to meet the challenges of the new normal. Online exhibitions and buyer-seller meeting platforms have emerged as the go-to destinations for those who want to expand and diversify in the changed scenario of current times.

This is an excellent platform to step up trade between Pakistan and China. At a time when business has hit a new low due to the restrictions on travel and transportation, this expo will give a boost to business opportunities and will help stakeholders in exploring new avenues to diversify and expand in the current business environment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business China October Market From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE hosting vaccine trial for Sputnik ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan records 13 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

32 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Instead of being scared, let us discuss what makes ..

9 hours ago

Minister of human rights meets delegation of menta ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.