19 civilians killed in DR Congo by Islamic State-linked militants

Beni, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Nineteen civilians in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo were burned and hacked to death on Friday by Ugandan rebels, a local official said on Saturday.

Fourteen bodies were found on Saturday, Kakule Kalunga told AFP. A local chief said they were discovered by Red Cross workers who went into nearby forest to look for those missing after the attack on Kasanzi village in the Beni territory of North Kivu.