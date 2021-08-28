UrduPoint.com

19 Civilians Killed In DR Congo By Islamic State-linked Militants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

19 civilians killed in DR Congo by Islamic State-linked militants

Beni, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Nineteen civilians in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo were burned and hacked to death on Friday by Ugandan rebels, a local official said on Saturday.

Fourteen bodies were found on Saturday, Kakule Kalunga told AFP. A local chief said they were discovered by Red Cross workers who went into nearby forest to look for those missing after the attack on Kasanzi village in the Beni territory of North Kivu.

Related Topics

Attack Beni Congo

Recent Stories

SEHA inaugurates new COVID-19 drive-through servic ..

SEHA inaugurates new COVID-19 drive-through services centre in Al Aamerah

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on sidelines of Baghdad Conferen ..

16 minutes ago
 Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married n ..

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married next month

21 minutes ago
 Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Z ..

Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Zahid Hussain

40 minutes ago
 PM approves framework for promotion of school, dom ..

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

55 minutes ago
 Kohli falls as India collapse in third England Tes ..

Kohli falls as India collapse in third England Test

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.