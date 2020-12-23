19 COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Nineteen COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Wednesday.

There were 320 confirmed cases still being treated, including five in severe conditions, the report showed.

As of Tuesday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 86,882 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 81,928 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,634 died of the disease.