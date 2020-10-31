UrduPoint.com
19 Dead, Buildings Collapse As Major Quake Hits Turkey, Greece

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:40 AM

19 dead, buildings collapse as major quake hits Turkey, Greece

Bayrakli, Turkey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Rescuers dug through heavy blocks of concrete with their bare hands on Friday in a desperate search for survivors from a powerful earthquake that levelled buildings across Greece and Turkey, killing at least 19 people.

The late afternoon quake caused a mini-tsunami on the Aegean island of Samos and a sea surge that turned streets into rushing rivers in a town on Turkey's west coast.

The US Geological Survey said the 7.0 magnitude tremor hit 14 kilometres (nine miles) off the Greek town of Karlovasi on Samos.

Felt in both Istanbul and Athens, it also created a diplomatic opening for the two historic rivals, with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis placing a rare call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to offer his condolences and support.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

