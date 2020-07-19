19 July, the day when Kashmiris decided to link their future with Pakistan: JKNF

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 19 (APP):Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Sunday while terming 19th July as a defining moment in the Kashmir's history has said that it was on this historic date when Kashmiri leadership unanimously decided to link their future with yet to born state of Pakistan.

In a statement issued on the occasion of Kashmir accession day on Sunday, the JKNF spokesperson and central senior vice chairman Altaf Hussain Wani said while highlighting the significance of the day said that the resolution adopted a month before the creation of Pakistan demonstrated Kashmiris' unconditional love for Pakistan.

Referring to partition plan he said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir was geographically, historically and culturally and ethnically part of Pakistan but India's policy of deceit and deception, expansionism and perpetual denial to implement the UN resolutions on Kashmir has pushed the region into a quagmire of uncertainty.

Referring to the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri nation the Wani said that Kashmiris have witnessed relentless killings, widespread death and destruction at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

During the decades' long struggle for right to self-determination, the spokesman pointed out that hundreds of thousands of people have been severely tortured and rendered disabled while the human rights violations at the hands of Indian occupation troops have become order of the day. Reiterating Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical conclusion the JKNF spokesman said that day was not far when Kashmiris will achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian occupation.

Altaf Hussain Wani also thanked the state of Pakistan for its continued political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris' just cause.