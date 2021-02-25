UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19 Killed In Mongolia House Fires So Far This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

19 killed in Mongolia house fires so far this year

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Nineteen people have been killed in home fires in Mongolia since the beginning of the year, local media reported Thursday, citing a government agencyEight of those killed in the fires were children, said Bor Dulamsuren, public relations officer at the National Emergency Management Agency.

Leaving children at home unattended, negligence and electrical short-circuits were the main causes of the fires, Dulamsuren said, urging citizens to prevent possible fires in their own homes.

Related Topics

Bor Mongolia Media Government

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund extends US$50m for poverty reduction in ..

37 minutes ago

Court summons Meesha Shafi, other suspects in lega ..

48 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia decides to resume all international ..

2 hours ago

Mahira Khan’s funny video stuns fans

2 hours ago

Fawad Alam is elated over promotion in Central Con ..

3 hours ago

CBUAE imposes sanctions on individual for breach a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.