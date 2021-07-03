UrduPoint.com
19 Missing In Japan Landslide After Heavy Rain: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 10:30 AM

19 missing in Japan landslide after heavy rain: official

Tokyo, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :A landslide engulfed houses and left 19 people missing in Japan's Shizuoka region on Saturday, a local official said, following days of heavy rain.

Television footage showed a torrent of mud obliterating some buildings and burying others in Atami city, with people running away as it crashed over a hillside road.

"The safety of 19 people is unknown" after the landslide, a Shizuoka prefecture official in charge of disaster management told AFP.

