19 year old Andreescu advances to US open final

ANKARA, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :A 19-year-old female tennis player from Canada, Bianca Andreescu advanced to the 2019 U.S. Open final after beating Swiss athlete Belinda Bencic in Thursday's semifinal.

World no. 15 in women's singles, Andreescu won against Bencic 2-0 with the sets of 7-6 and 7-5 to reach her maiden grand slam final.

Andreescu also became the first Canadian woman to play in the U.S. Open singles final. She will face U.S.

tennis player Serena Williams, 37, in Saturday's final in New York.

Williams won her maiden grand slam title in the U.S. Open in 1999, a year before Andreescu was born.

Williams is regarded as one of the most respected tennis players, winning the US Open titles in 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014. The U.S. athlete won 23 grand slam titles since 1998.

The winner of this title will be awarded with $3.85 million and the trophy, while the runner-up will get $1.9 million.