19,000 Haitians face 'catastrophe' levels of food insecurity: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The highest level of food insecurity has been declared in crisis-wracked Haiti for the first time, affecting around 19,000 people in the coastal neighbourhood of Cite Soleil, the UN said Friday.

"Haiti is facing a humanitarian catastrophe," Jean-Martin Bauer, the Haiti country director for the UN's World Food Programme, told reporters in Geneva via video-link from the Caribbean.

The WFP issued a report Friday showing that the severity and the extent of food insecurity in Haiti is getting worse," he said, pointing to the rampant security crisis in the country blocking people's access to food.

Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, is facing an acute political, economic, security and health crisis, which has paralysed the country and sparked a breakdown of law and order.

Earlier this week, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special armed force, warning of a "dramatic deterioration in security", in the country overrun by powerful criminal gangs and looters, even as a fresh cholera outbreak has been declared.

The insecurity has left people scrambling to gain access to food, with the WFP report showing that 4.7 million people across the country were facing acute food insecurity, including 1.8 million facing emergency levels of food insecurity.

Of those, 19,000 people in Cite Soleil are now deemed to be at Phase 5 on the so-called Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) -- the highest level.

That is "true catastrophe levels of food insecurity," Bauer said, stressing that it is the "worst extreme form of food insecurity at the household or individual level".

"They don't have enough to eat."When large numbers of people are deemed to be in IPC Phase 5, famine is declared.

While that is not the case in Haiti, this marks the first time ever that the highest level of food insecurity has been declared in the country, Bauer said, adding it might also be the first time ever anywhere in the Americas.