1,948 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) --:A total of 1,948 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

The commission said in its daily report that 27,745 close contacts were discharged from medical observation on the mainland on Saturday.

Altogether 137,166 patients had been discharged from hospitals across the mainland after recovery by the end of Saturday, according to the report