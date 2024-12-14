- Home
19th Karachi International Book Fair Attracts Massive Crowds, Tessori Announces Establishing Book Cell At Governor House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 08:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The 19th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) currently underway at the Expo Center, has drawn in huge crowds, with over 90 private schools participating on its third day.
Thousands of students attended the event, showing a keen interest in books on history, fiction, and religion.
Prominent figures, including Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Ameer Munam Zafar, and Chairman of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town Dr. Fawad Ahmed, visited the book fair.
Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori emphasised the importance of reading, stating that books can bring about positive change in society. He announced plans to establish a book cell at the Governor House to promote a love for reading.he said Karachi International Book Fair is a wonderful initiative.I will personally buy books from this book fair and distribute them to the Universities of province ,he added.
Governor Tessori also expressed his desire to expand the book fair to other parts of the country, saying, "I will talk to the organizers to spread the book fair across Pakistan.
"
Munam Zafar said that the KIBF is a breath of fresh air in the city's stifling environment. He commended the organisers for their efforts in promoting a love for books among the younger generation, which has been ongoing for 19 years. he emphasised the importance of cultivating a relationship with books, especially in today's era of IT and modern technology.
Dr Fawad Ahmed, expressed his fondness for reading books on history and biography. He said that he attends the KIBF every year and purchases books of his choice. Ahmed acknowledged that the book fair has proven Karachi to be a hub of literature and knowledge.
On Saturday, the book launch of 'Ishq Aqeedah', a collection of hamd and naat by senior journalist and renowned poet A.H. Khanzada, also took place. So far, three books have been launched in the first three days of the event."
The 19th Karachi International Book Fair is currently underway at the Expo Center and will continue until December 16, 2024.The event has attracted a large number of visitors, including students, book lovers, and prominent figures.
