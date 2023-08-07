Open Menu

19th Saudi Plane Arrives In Turkiye Within Relief Aid To Help Victims Of Earthquake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Riyadh, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The 19th Saudi relief plane arrived in Gaziantep, the Republic of Turkiye, carrying over 27 tons of medical equipment and supplies.

The plane was dispatched under directives from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The new aid shipment is part of the Saudi relief airlift operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to help the February victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye; it is an embodiment of the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

