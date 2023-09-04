Open Menu

1st Africa Climate Summit Kicks Off In Kenya

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

NAIROBI, Kenya , Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Kenya's President William Ruto opened the first Africa climate summit on Monday, in a continent that has been the most affected by climate change despite contributing the least to its causes.

Hundreds of delegates from around the world have gathered in Nairobi, Kenya's capital, to discuss the effects of climate change and seek solutions.

"Africa's carbon footprint remains small, but the human toll of climate change is disproportionately high. The urgency to address loss and damage and to configure appropriate financial mechanisms for resilience grows with each extreme weather event and each bout of climate-induced insecurity," Ruto said at the opening of the three-day summit.

Ruto told delegates: "You have entered the future, a future driven by global partnerships committed to African prosperity, inclusive growth, and a liveable planet for all of us. This is no ordinary summit."

