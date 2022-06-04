UrduPoint.com

1st Batch Of Chinese Emergency Humanitarian Medicine Aid Arrives In Sri Lanka

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 12:40 PM

1st batch of Chinese emergency humanitarian medicine aid arrives in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The first batch of Chinese emergency humanitarian medicine aid arrived at Sri Lanka's Bandaranaike International Airport on Friday night.

China fully relates to the difficulties and challenges faced by Sri Lanka and will continue to provide assistance within its capacity through all possible channels, said Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong at the handover ceremony.

Appreciating the medicine aid provided by China, Sri Lankan Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella said the Chinese government and people always come forward to assist Sri Lanka during the most challenging times.

The Chinese government has decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka to help the country cope with the current difficulties, a spokesperson for China International Development Cooperation Agency said on April 19.

Sri Lanka is presently in the midst of a severe economic crisis featuring shortages of foreign exchange, fuel and other essential supplies, as well as rising inflation.

