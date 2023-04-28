UrduPoint.com

1st Batch Of Indonesian Evacuees From Sudan Arrive In Jakarta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 01:00 PM

1st batch of Indonesian evacuees from Sudan arrive in Jakarta

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The first group of Indonesian evacuees from Sudan landed in the Indonesian capital Jakarta Friday morning, amid the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces which broke out on April 15, has reportedly killed hundreds of people.

The 385 Indonesians were received at Soekarno-Hatta airport in Banten province at around 5:46 a.m. local time, the country's Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi said at a press conference, adding that they would be temporarily housed at a dormitory in East Jakarta before being sent back to their respective hometowns.

The first group of evacuees reportedly consists of 248 women and 137 men, including 43 children.

Marsudi also said the second batch is expected to arrive in Indonesia on Sunday.

"Meanwhile, the third batch of repatriation which will also close the entire evacuation process will be carried out on April 30 using an aircraft of the Indonesian Air Force," she added.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia Sudan April Women Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

20 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

55 minutes ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

1 hour ago
 Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, ..

Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, quoted out of context: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pak ..

Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pakistan’s manpower export to J ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.