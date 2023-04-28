1st batch of Indonesian evacuees from Sudan arrive in Jakarta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The first group of Indonesian evacuees from Sudan landed in the Indonesian capital Jakarta Friday morning, amid the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces which broke out on April 15, has reportedly killed hundreds of people.

The 385 Indonesians were received at Soekarno-Hatta airport in Banten province at around 5:46 a.m. local time, the country's Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi said at a press conference, adding that they would be temporarily housed at a dormitory in East Jakarta before being sent back to their respective hometowns.

The first group of evacuees reportedly consists of 248 women and 137 men, including 43 children.

Marsudi also said the second batch is expected to arrive in Indonesia on Sunday.

"Meanwhile, the third batch of repatriation which will also close the entire evacuation process will be carried out on April 30 using an aircraft of the Indonesian Air Force," she added.