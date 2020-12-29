UrduPoint.com
1st Community Outbreak Of COVID-19 Over, Schools Allowed To Reopen: Cambodian PM

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:30 PM

1st community outbreak of COVID-19 over, schools allowed to reopen: Cambodian PM

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Tuesday that the kingdom's first community outbreak of COVID-19 was over after no locally transmitted cases had been detected in the last two weeks.

The first community outbreak was confirmed on Nov. 28 after six people of a family, who reside in both capital Phnom Penh and northwestern Siem Reap province, tested positive for the virus, as the origin of their infection has not been identified so far.

Approximately 19,000 people linked to the outbreak had been tested, and 41 of them had tested positive for the virus.

"The situation of the Nov. 28 event has been brought under control after we have found no locally transmitted cases in the last 14 days," Hun Sen said in a special speech live broadcast on the National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

"I'd like to take this opportunity to declare that the Nov. 28 event has come to an end," he said.

However, the prime minister called on people to continue to be vigilant as the number of COVID-19 infections around the world remained high.

Following Hun Sen's announcement on the COVID-19 situation, education Minister Hang Chuon Naron issued a statement, allowing private schools to reopen from now on and public schools to start the new academic year on Jan. 11, 2021.

According to the Ministry of Health, the kingdom has recorded a total of 364 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with zero deaths and 360 recoveries.

