UrduPoint.com

1st Int'l Healthcare Week Held To Promote Hong Kong As Leading Healthcare Hub

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 03:40 PM

1st Int'l Healthcare Week held to promote Hong Kong as leading healthcare hub

HONG KONG, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) --:Leveraging Hong Kong's strategic role as an innovation and investment hub for the healthcare sector in Asia, the first International Healthcare Week kicked off here on Tuesday.

Driven by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the International Healthcare Week, which will run through Nov. 15, is expected to bring together a wide array of healthcare-related conferences and networking events to promote Hong Kong as a leading healthcare hub.

The two flagship events of the International Healthcare Week are the second Asia Summit on Global Health co-organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and the HKTDC, and the 13th edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair.

The two events encompass both upstream and downstream healthcare industries, from technology research and development, investment matching and medical device manufacturing, to medical products and services.

Related Topics

Technology Hong Kong Hub From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.