1st Int'l Healthcare Week Held To Promote Hong Kong As Leading Healthcare Hub

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

HONG KONG, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) --::Leveraging Hong Kong's strategic role as an innovation and investment hub for the healthcare sector in Asia, the first International Healthcare Week kicked off here on Friday.

Driven by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the International Healthcare Week, which will run through Nov. 15, is expected to bring together a wide array of healthcare-related conferences and networking events to promote Hong Kong as a leading healthcare hub.

The two flagship events of the International Healthcare Week are the second Asia Summit on Global Health co-organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and the HKTDC, and the 13th edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair.

The two events encompass both upstream and downstream healthcare industries, from technology research and development, investment matching and medical device manufacturing, to medical products and services.

