1st LD: China sees booming satellite navigation, positioning industry

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :China's satellite navigation and positioning industry gained a total output value of 345 billion Yuan (about 52.8 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2019, according to the latest report.

The sector's output value is expected to hit 400 billion yuan in 2020, according to the report released by the China Satellite Navigation Office on the construction and development of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS).

Over the past decade, China has seen the total output of its satellite navigation and positioning industry grow by an annual average of more than 20 percent, read the report.

The country has cultivated a booming satellite navigation and positioning industry, with a complete industrial chain.

China officially commissioned BDS on July 31, opening the new BDS-3 system to global users.

Along with positioning, navigation and timing services, the BDS-3 system can provide a variety of value-added services like global search and rescue assistance, short message communication, ground-based and satellite-based augmentation, as well as precise point positioning.

BDS has provided comprehensive services for sectors such as transport, public security, disaster relief, agriculture, forestry and urban governance, read the report.

BDS has also helped improve the efficiency of the country's agriculture and forestry industries, which are both labor-intensive. Roughly 45,000 sets of BDS-based automatic driving agricultural machinery are working nationwide, cutting labor costs by 50 percent.

In addition, BDS-based machinery monitoring platforms and internet of Things platforms are serving approximately 400,000 sets of agricultural machinery.

In forestry, BDS positioning and short message communication functions have been extensively applied to forest fire prevention, natural forest protection, resource investigation and pest control.

BDS navigation, positioning and short message communication functions are also playing roles in disaster reduction and relief. The system is capable of providing real-time command and dispatch, emergency communication, rapid reporting and information sharing services, among others.

Technologies based on BDS and its integration with other global navigation satellite systems are strengthening China's capabilities in monitoring and providing early warnings for geological disasters.

Multiple forecasts and early warnings for natural disasters successfully saved people's lives and property during severe floods this summer, read the report.