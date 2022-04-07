1st LD-Writethru: 1,765 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) --:A total of 1,765 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said Thursday.

The commission said in its daily report that 24,320 close contacts were discharged from medical observation on the mainland on Wednesday.

Altogether 131,355 patients had been discharged from hospitals across the mainland after recovery by the end of Wednesday, according to the report.

The Chinese mainland reported 1,284 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, said the report.

Of the local confirmed cases reported Wednesday, 890 were in Jilin, 322 in Shanghai, and 14 in Zhejiang.

Besides, a total of 39 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland.