UrduPoint.com

1st LD Writethru: 3 Dead, 5 Injured In Michigan State University Shooting

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 01:40 PM

CHICAGO, Feb. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :-- Three people were killed and at least five were injured in an on-campus shooting at Michigan State University Monday night, university police said.

The police located the male suspect off campus, who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The university police have lifted the shelter-in-place order, saying there was no longer a threat to the campus.

According to university spokesperson Emily Guerrant, the first shots were fired inside a hall at 8:18 p.m. local time (0118 GMT) at the north end of campus, and gunshots were later heard at a nearby hall.

Nearly 30 firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles swarmed the campus.

