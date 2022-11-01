UrduPoint.com

1st LD-Writethru: Chinese Shares Close Higher Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) --:Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 2.62 percent to 2,969.20 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 3.24 percent higher at 10,734.25 points.

The turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at about 977.5 billion Yuan (135 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 883 billion yuan the previous trading day.

Shares in tourism and liquor-making industries led the gains, while those related to digital Currency and data security posted lackluster performance.

