1st LD-Writethru: Chinese shares close higher Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :-- Chinese stocks closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.55 percent to 3,231.41 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.66 percent higher at 10,793.93 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 989.

6 billion Yuan (about 139.15 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 857.1 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Cloud gaming shares led the gains, while those related to real estate services, and kitchen and bathroom appliances, suffered major losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.9 percent to close at 2,143.01 points on Friday.