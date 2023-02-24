UrduPoint.com

1st Malaysian Search, Rescue Team Returns Home From Quake-hit Türkiye

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 11:00 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Sixty-five people from a Malaysian team that took part in search and rescue efforts in Türkiye's earthquake-hit province of Gaziantep left for home late Thursday.

The Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Sabah and Sarawak Affairs, Armizan Mohamad Ali, and Türkiye's Ambassador to Malaysia Emir Salim Yuksel as well as Malaysian officials and Turkish citizens welcomed the team at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Speaking at a press conference held after the welcoming ceremony, Ali thanked the team for their work.

He said a Malaysian search and rescue team consisting of 140 people, carrying out their work under harsh weather conditions in the disaster area for 14 days since Feb. 8, rescued five people from the wreckage.

Noting that the logistics and coordination issues of the team were successfully handled by Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), Ali expressed his appreciation for all the international teams participating in the search and rescue efforts, including the Malaysian team of AFAD, for taking quick action to provide assistance in this difficult time.

Pointing to the sacrifices of the Malaysian team, he said a special incentive in the form of medals and allowances will be provided to the team members as expressed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in parliament on Feb. 16.

Ambassador Yuksel said the Turkish community in Malaysia is grateful for the work of the Malaysian search and rescue team.

Speaking to Anadolu, Yuksel emphasized that the "support provided by the Malaysian government with an extremely strong coordination" was very crucial in saving lives.

Noting that Malaysia's aid after the Feb. 6 earthquakes points to the cooperation and longstanding friendship between the two countries, he said they will continue to channel Malaysia's aid in the coming days and help those affected by the quakes.

