1st Phase Of AJK Polls Completes

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

1st phase of AJK Polls completes

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 18 (APP):First phase of the General Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly completed on Sunday after the government employees deputed for the election duty cast their vote in their respective electoral Constituencies.

According to the official statement issued on Sunday, Member of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission Farhat Ali Mir visited different polling stations set up in Muzaffarabad and expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the election process.

Talking to media persons after visiting polling stations Mir said, it was the first phase of the general elections and urged the voters to cast their votes as national obligations.

Farhat Mir said the employees deputed for election duty are casting their votes and the process of the election is being conducted effectively in the light of the code of conduct announced by the election commission.

He urged the employees to maintain social distancing while casting their votes and implement the SOPs.

The member AJK Election Commission directed the administration to ensure the social distancing and set up more election booths where needed so that the voters could cast their votes without any difficulties.

