UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1st Tunisian Satellite To Be Launched In March 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

1st Tunisian satellite to be launched in March 2021

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The first Tunisian satellite Challenge One will be launched on March 20, 2021, Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported Friday.

"This date will coincide with the celebration of the 65th anniversary of Tunisia's independence," Telnet Group, initiator of this project, was quoted by TAP as saying.

The group confirms that it has successfully completed all functional tests.

Challenge One, made by 100-percent Tunisian resources and skills, will be launched from a base in Kazakhstan aboard the Russian Soyuz-2 rocket.

Between 2018 and 2019, Telnet Group signed a series of cooperation and partnership agreements with the Russian space agency Roscosmos as part of a new strategy based on the investment in space technologies.

Related Topics

Russia Tunis Independence Tunisia Kazakhstan March 2018 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Giving them NRO will mean nothing but “devastati ..

9 minutes ago

Fawad Khan, Sadaf  welcome their third child

26 minutes ago

One more Kashmir youth martyred by Indian troops i ..

18 minutes ago

USC to launch mobile stores in Rawalpindi Region

18 minutes ago

Up to 4,200 Volunteers in Ukraine May Join Phase 3 ..

18 minutes ago

Qingdao COVID-19 Outbreak Attributed to Sharing CT ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.