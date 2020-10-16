1st Tunisian satellite to be launched in March 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The first Tunisian satellite Challenge One will be launched on March 20, 2021, Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported Friday.

"This date will coincide with the celebration of the 65th anniversary of Tunisia's independence," Telnet Group, initiator of this project, was quoted by TAP as saying.

The group confirms that it has successfully completed all functional tests.

Challenge One, made by 100-percent Tunisian resources and skills, will be launched from a base in Kazakhstan aboard the Russian Soyuz-2 rocket.

Between 2018 and 2019, Telnet Group signed a series of cooperation and partnership agreements with the Russian space agency Roscosmos as part of a new strategy based on the investment in space technologies.